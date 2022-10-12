wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 10-18-22 Image Credit: WWE

Five matches are on the schedule for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following updated card for next week’s episode toward the end of tonight’s show

* Pick Your Poison Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Opponent of Cora Jade’s choice
* Pick Your Poison Match: Cora Jade vs. Opponent of Roxanne Perez’s choice
* Stacks vs. Opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing
* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre
* The Schim vs. Grimes & Two More TBA

