Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Five matches are on the schedule for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following updated card for next week’s episode toward the end of tonight’s show

* Pick Your Poison Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Opponent of Cora Jade’s choice

* Pick Your Poison Match: Cora Jade vs. Opponent of Roxanne Perez’s choice

* Stacks vs. Opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* The Schim vs. Grimes & Two More TBA