wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 11-22-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has a North American Championship match and more set for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading