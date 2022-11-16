wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
November 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has a North American Championship match and more set for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Late Changes Made to the Lineup
- Backstage Notes on Producers for Last Night’s Edition of WWE Raw
- Konnan Explains Why He Thinks Triple H Would Bring CM Punk Back to WWE
- Saraya On What Led Her To Sign To AEW, Almost Going Back To WWE, Being Depressed Not Working