wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
December 27, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the announced card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:
* Extreme Resolution Match: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn
* Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker contract signing for New Year’s Evil
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews
* Trick Williams vs. Axiom
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker
Next week on the first #WWENXT of 2023! pic.twitter.com/3wfwqVcU0U
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says New AEW Dynamite Won’t Have a Finger Poke of Doom, on WCW Comparisons
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls His 1997 Contract Talks With WCW, Father Getting Involved With WWF Talks
- William Regal’s Co-Host On What He Learned From Regal, Being Inspired By Him
- Cody Rhodes Says He Plans To Pick Up Where He Left Off in 2023