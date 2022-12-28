Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the announced card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:

* Extreme Resolution Match: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

* Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker contract signing for New Year’s Evil

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

* Trick Williams vs. Axiom

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker