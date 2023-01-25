Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:

* Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day: The Dyad vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

* The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher

* Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Stevie Turner vs. TBA