wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
February 7, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches and more were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee vs. TBA
* Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker
* Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller
* Bron Breakker returns
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Discusses Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW, Speaking to Cody After the Royal Rumble
- Bully Ray Calls Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Segment as ‘Favorite Piece of Business’ Ever From Heyman
- Bruce Prichard On Whether WWE Had Interest In Lex Luger In 1988, John Studd Retiring
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX