Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches and more were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee vs. TBA

* Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

* Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller

* Bron Breakker returns