Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

February 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 2-14-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches and more were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee vs. TBA
* Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker
* Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller
* Bron Breakker returns

