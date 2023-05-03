Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. The Dyad

* Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

As noted, a tournament will also kick off to crown a new NXT Women’s Championship after Indi Hartwell vacated the title on Tuesday’s show. Specific matches have not yet been announced.