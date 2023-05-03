wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 2, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. The Dyad
* Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams
As noted, a tournament will also kick off to crown a new NXT Women’s Championship after Indi Hartwell vacated the title on Tuesday’s show. Specific matches have not yet been announced.
More Trending Stories
- EC3 on Reaching Out to Tony Khan Following CM Punk Incident With The Elite
- Video Shows What Happened After Last Night’s WWE Raw Went Off-Air
- Eric Bischoff On Indie Companies Trying to Book Hulk Hogan, How Hulkamania Australia Tour Came Together
- Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos