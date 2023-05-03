wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following bouts were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. The Dyad
* Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

As noted, a tournament will also kick off to crown a new NXT Women’s Championship after Indi Hartwell vacated the title on Tuesday’s show. Specific matches have not yet been announced.

