Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

August 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
An NXT Women’s Championship match and more are set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James
* NXT North American Championship Match #1 Contender’s MatchL Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali
Special Guest Referee: Dominik Mysterio
* No Disqualification Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
* Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo return

