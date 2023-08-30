Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

An NXT Women’s Championship match and more are set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James

* NXT North American Championship Match #1 Contender’s MatchL Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

Special Guest Referee: Dominik Mysterio

* No Disqualification Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo return