Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has set two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following bouts and segment to take place on next week’s show:

– Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

– Jake Atlas vs. Mercedes Martel vs. Zia Li & Moa

– A face-to-face between Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thacher & MSK

The winner of the #1 contender’s match will go on to face the champions in Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at the Great American Bash two weeks from tonight.