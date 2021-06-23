wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has set two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following bouts and segment to take place on next week’s show:
– Triple Threat NXT Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
– Jake Atlas vs. Mercedes Martel vs. Zia Li & Moa
– A face-to-face between Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thacher & MSK
The winner of the #1 contender’s match will go on to face the champions in Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at the Great American Bash two weeks from tonight.
