Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following bouts are set for next Tuesday’s episode, which will air on SYFY:
* Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole
* Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Bridges
