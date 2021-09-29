wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has two matches on deck for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced during tonight’s show that the following bouts will take place on next week’s show:
* Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight
* MSK, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jenson vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Trick Williams, & Carmelo Hayes
NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.
NEXT TUESDAY on #WWENXT 2.0.@oshow94 vs. @LAKnightWWE! pic.twitter.com/DBn96vx2Vp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2021
#WWENXT #TagTeamChampions @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE and #JoshBriggs & #BrooksJensen vs. @Carmelo_WWE & @_trickwilliams and @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 in #8ManTag Team action!
📺 Tuesday 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/OiWLdNPZsh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 29, 2021
