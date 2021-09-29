wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has two matches on deck for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced during tonight’s show that the following bouts will take place on next week’s show:

* Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight
* MSK, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jenson vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Trick Williams, & Carmelo Hayes

NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.

