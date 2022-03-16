wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

March 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 3-22-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following bouts for next Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong
* NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: A-Kid vs. Grayson Waller
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers

