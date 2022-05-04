wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins
* Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jane vs. Rozanne Perez & Wendy Choo
* Alba Fyre vs. TBA
Next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/IQdnsguOu3
— NXT Spring Breakin' is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) May 4, 2022
Next week!#WWENXT #AlbaFyre pic.twitter.com/GJ0aGVbF96
— NXT Spring Breakin' is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) May 4, 2022