Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-10-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins
* Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jane vs. Rozanne Perez & Wendy Choo
* Alba Fyre vs. TBA

