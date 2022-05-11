wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 5-17-22 Image Credit: WWE

The first matches and segment have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar
* Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
* Bron Breakker answers Joe Gacy

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading