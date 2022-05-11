wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 10, 2022
The first matches and segment have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar
* Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
* Bron Breakker answers Joe Gacy
