Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

July 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced the following matches from next week’s show after today’s episode:

* NXT UK Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Mark Andrews & Wild Boar
Blair Davenport vs. Amale

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.

