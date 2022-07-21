Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced the following matches from next week’s show after today’s episode:

* NXT UK Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Mark Andrews & Wild Boar

Blair Davenport vs. Amale

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.