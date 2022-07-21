wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced the following matches from next week’s show after today’s episode:
* NXT UK Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Mark Andrews & Wild Boar
Blair Davenport vs. Amale
NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.
#NXTUK Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR sits across from his next challenger @WolfgangYoung as the two discuss their upcoming title showdown. pic.twitter.com/snPWsndwkc
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 21, 2022
