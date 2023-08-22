wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following card has been announced for the show, which airs next Monday live on USA Network from Memphis, Tennessee:
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
* Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser
