wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:

* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy
* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading