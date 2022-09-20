wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 19, 2022 | Posted by
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:
* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy
* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest
Sounds like we've got some HOMETOWN DILEMMA! Now hold on a minute……@FightOwensFight @JohnnyGargano #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XKcuWv5AXN
— WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2022
