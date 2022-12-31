wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 1-6-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on next Friday’s episode, which airs on FOX:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus
* Royal Rumble Qualifier: Ricochet vs. Top Dolla

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading