Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on next Friday’s episode, which airs on FOX:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus
* Royal Rumble Qualifier: Ricochet vs. Top Dolla
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@DMcIntyreWWE & @WWESheamus finally get their shot at @WWEUsos and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship! pic.twitter.com/HoTkXHVwKb
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@KingRicochet faces @AJFrancis410 in a #RoyalRumble Qualifying Match! pic.twitter.com/NlzQBTCJZr
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
