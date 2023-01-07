wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following bouts were confirmed on Friday’s show for next week, which airs live on FOX:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Braun Strowman
* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
