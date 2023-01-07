wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 1-13-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following bouts were confirmed on Friday’s show for next week, which airs live on FOX:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Braun Strowman
* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

