Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, including two Tag Team Contender’s Tournament semifinal bouts. The updated card for the show, which airs next Friday on FOX, is:

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Tag Team Tournament Semifinal Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row

* Tag Team Tournament Semifinal Match: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Imperium