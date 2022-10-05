Matches Set For NJPW New Japan Showdown

NJPW has announced several matches for New Japan Showdown later this month. The promotion has announced the following bouts for the October 16th show, which takes place in Los Angeles:

* Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels

* Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor

* Blake Christian and Mascara Dorada vs. El Phantasmo and Chris Bey

* KEITA vs. Peter Avalon

* Minoru Suzuki vs.Fred Yehi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Jake Something vs. Juice Robinson

* Kenny King vs. Che Cabrera