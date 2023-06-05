Matches Set For NJPW Strong Independence Day

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Strong Independence Day next month in Tokyo. The show happens on July 4-5 at Korakuen Hall. On night one, TJP & Francesco Akira will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship against Clark Connors and Dan Maloney. On night two, KENTA will defend the STRONG Openweight Championship against Eddie Kingston. You can see the full announcement, as well as a list of advertised talent, below:

In the wake of challenges issued in US and Japan, title matches have been made official for Independence Day, as NJPW STRONG makes the trip to Korakuen Hall for two nights of incredible action July 4 & 5!

After Catch 2/2 regained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at Dominion, Clark Connors would stare down the new champions from the entrance ramp. Misdirecting Francesco Akira and TJP’s attention, he opened the door for Dan Moloney to attack them from behind. Mere weeks after coming to NJPW as part of the United Empire, the Drilla turned his back on the group to align himself with BULLET CLUB, and challenge for the tag titles. During Best of the Super Jr., Connors and Moloney engaged in a wild and brutal brawl that seemingly turned heads and earned respect from David Finlay and Gedo. Perfectly fitting the savage mindset pervading the group, Connors and Moloney will be intimidating power junior challengers to the new champs, but can they come away with the gold July 4?

On July 5, the STRONG Openweight Championship will be on the line when Eddie Kingston challenges KENTA. The Mad King will be making a long overdue Korakuen Hall debut for Independence Day, and he’s set his sights on KENTA. Yet after the BULLET CLUB member showed that he was willing to throw Hikuleo off bleachers in order to claim the STRONG Openweight gold, what lengths is he willing to go to to keep his title on home turf?

The list of international talent doing battle on both Independence Day nights has also been updated as follows!

