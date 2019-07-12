wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Weekend’s MLW: Fusion TV
July 11, 2019
– MLW has announced two matches for this week’s MLW: Fusion TV. The show, which takes airs on beIN Sport on Saturday, will feature the following:
* MLW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (MJF & Richard Holliday)
* Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf
