Matches Set For This Weekend’s MLW: Fusion TV

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MLW has announced two matches for this week’s MLW: Fusion TV. The show, which takes airs on beIN Sport on Saturday, will feature the following:

* MLW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (MJF & Richard Holliday)
* Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf

