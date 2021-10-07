wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s 205 Live. The company announced on Thursday that the following matches will take place:
* Trey Baxter vs. Grayson Waller
* Sarray vs. Amari Miller
* The Creed Brothers vs. Local Competitors
The full announcement for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network, is as follows:
Baxter and Waller set to collide on 205 Live
On a loaded edition of 205 Live, Trey Baxter and Grayson Waller are primed for a high-stakes battle, Sarray will take on Amari Miller in a battle of up-and-coming Superstars, and The Creed Brothers will be in tag team action against local competitors.
Having each competed on the purple brand as well as NXT 2.0, Baxter and Waller have turned some heads early in their WWE tenures, though they both enter Friday’s matchup in desperate need of a win.
Baxter has lost four of his last five singles matches, while Waller recently came up short in his bid to take the NXT Cruiserweight Title from new champion Roderick Strong.
Plus, Sarray ventures to 205 Live for the first time to take on Amari Miller. Both will be seeking yet another statement victory, as “The Warrior of the Sun” claimed the most impressive win of her career when she defeated Mandy Rose in August, and Miller triumphed against Valentina Feroz last week.
Additionally, Brutus and Julius Creed will represent The Diamond Mine when they scrap with a pair of local competitors.
Don’t miss a thrilling edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon Asked Him to Make Fun of Stephanie in His Pipe Bomb Promo
- Lana on Explaining to Miro the Issue of Kissing Other People Onscreen for WWE
- Adam Scherr Remembers Going To The Hospital After Swamp Fight With Bray Wyatt Last Year
- CM Punk Recalls Backstage Reaction In WWE To ‘Pipebomb’ Promo, Talks Bringing Back Cult Of Personality In AEW