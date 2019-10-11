wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live
– WWE has announced two matches for Friday’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced that the show, which will air live on the WWE Network after Smackdown, will feature a No Disqualification match betwen Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa as well as Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.
As reported earlier on Thursday, while WWE nixed last week’s episode in order to focus entirely on Smackdown’s FOX debut, 205 Live was scheduled to return this week.
The Tozawa vs. Kendrick match had the following preview:
When WWE 205 Live began, The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa engaged in a brutal rivalry after Tozawa rejected The Man with a Plan’s offer to become The Japanese Superstar’s mentor. That animosity eventually gave way to mutual respect and a partnership that saw both Superstars have each other’s backs as well as prop one another up.
However, that friendship has recently been shattered after Tozawa intervened in Kendrick’s conflict with Gentleman Jack Gallagher, reigniting one of WWE 205 Live’s most storied rivalries. Tomorrow night, Tozawa and Kendrick with battle in a No Disqualification Match to prove once and for all who is the better Superstar.
