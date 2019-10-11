Matches Set For This Week’s 205 Live

– WWE has announced two matches for Friday’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced that the show, which will air live on the WWE Network after Smackdown, will feature a No Disqualification match betwen Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa as well as Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.

As reported earlier on Thursday, while WWE nixed last week’s episode in order to focus entirely on Smackdown’s FOX debut, 205 Live was scheduled to return this week.

The Tozawa vs. Kendrick match had the following preview: