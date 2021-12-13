Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor

* Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vincita

* Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander

* Lee Johnson and Brock Johnson vs. Tony Donati and Faboo Andre

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and Colt Cabana vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia

* Heather Monroe vs. Tay Conti

* Invictus Khash vs. Angelico