Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 4-19-22 Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm, Marina Shafira and more are set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey
* Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion
* Danielle Kamela vs. Raché Chanel
* Tony Nese vs. JD Griffey
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

