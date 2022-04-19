wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
Toni Storm, Marina Shafira and more are set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey
* Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion
* Danielle Kamela vs. Raché Chanel
* Tony Nese vs. JD Griffey
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
TOMORROW on a new #AEWDark at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–#ToniStorm v @gigiwrestling
–#DanielleKamela v @RacheChanel
–@MarinaShafir v @Ale_TheLion pic.twitter.com/cgdBpD5nJE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2022
TOMORROW on a new #AEWDark at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–#TeamTaz's @starkmanjones/@TrueWillieHobbs v #DarkOrder's @EvilUno/@stu_dos
–@swerveconfident/@RealKeithLee v @AaronSoloAEW/@Mr_Freakbeast
–@TonyNese v @JDGriffey pic.twitter.com/yWzeRe0uEZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Reportedly Frustrated With Lack Of Creative Direction
- Mickie James On Negative Reaction To Recent Photo She Took With A Fan
- Photos From Last Night’s WWE Sunday Stunner: Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre
- Becky Lynch On Her Current Relationship With Charlotte Flair, How She Reacts To Fan Criticism