Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

Toni Storm, Christopher Daniels and more are set for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Toni Storm vs. Zeda Zhang

* Christopher Daniels vs. Steve Andrews

* Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10

* Lance Archer vs. Aaron Solo

* Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue

* Ortiz vs. Serpentico