Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced multiple matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation on social media. You can find the matches for that and this Tuesday’s AEW Dark below. You can find spoilers for both shows here.

AEW Dark:

* The Blade vs. Ryan Mantell

* KiLynn King vs. Thunder Rosa

* The Acclaimed & Private Party vs. The Varisty Blonds & The Dark Order’s 5 & 10

* Abadon vs. Promise Braxton

* Big Swole vs. The Bunny

* Chad Lenex vs. Wardlow

* Aaron Solow vs. Dustin Rhodes

AEW Dark: Elevation:

* The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

* Jungle Boy vs. Angelico

* Dante Martin vs. Shawn Dean

* Luchasaurus vs. Fuego del Sol

* Hikaru Shida vs. Dulce Tormenta

* Lance Archer vs. Zachariah

* Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Baron Black

* Chaos Project vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

* Tay Conti & Serena Deeb vs. Jazmin Alure & Vertvixen

* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M vs. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lucas Chase