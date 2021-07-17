wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced multiple matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation on social media. You can find the matches for that and this Tuesday’s AEW Dark below. You can find spoilers for both shows here.
AEW Dark:
* The Blade vs. Ryan Mantell
* KiLynn King vs. Thunder Rosa
* The Acclaimed & Private Party vs. The Varisty Blonds & The Dark Order’s 5 & 10
* Abadon vs. Promise Braxton
* Big Swole vs. The Bunny
* Chad Lenex vs. Wardlow
* Aaron Solow vs. Dustin Rhodes
AEW Dark: Elevation:
* The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson
* Jungle Boy vs. Angelico
* Dante Martin vs. Shawn Dean
* Luchasaurus vs. Fuego del Sol
* Hikaru Shida vs. Dulce Tormenta
* Lance Archer vs. Zachariah
* Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Baron Black
* Chaos Project vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
* Tay Conti & Serena Deeb vs. Jazmin Alure & Vertvixen
* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M vs. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lucas Chase
