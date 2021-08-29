wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol Team Up

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, with Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol teaming up against Chaos Project. You can find spoilers for this week’s episode here.

* Sammy Guevara & Fuego del Sol vs. Chaos Project
* Julia Hart & Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose & Diamante
* Dante Martin vs. Adam Grace
* Heather Reckless vs. Hikaru Shida
* Jora Johl (with Matt Hardy) vs. Kal Herro
* Emi Sakura vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens
* Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck
* Tylor Sullivan vs. Daniel Garcia

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading