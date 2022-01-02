wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

January 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation airs its latest episode on Monday, and the card is online. AEW has announced the following bouts for the show, which will air tomorrow at 7 PM ET on YouTube:

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson
* Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey
* Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz
* Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico
* Riho vs. Valentina Rossi
* Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose) vs. JP Harlow
* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue
* Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood

