Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW Dark: Elevation airs its latest episode on Monday, and the card is online. AEW has announced the following bouts for the show, which will air tomorrow at 7 PM ET on YouTube:
* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson
* Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey
* Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz
* Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico
* Riho vs. Valentina Rossi
* Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose) vs. JP Harlow
* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue
* Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood
