Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation airs its latest episode on Monday, and the card is online. AEW has announced the following bouts for the show, which will air tomorrow at 7 PM ET on YouTube:

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson

* Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey

* Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz

* Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico

* Riho vs. Valentina Rossi

* Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose) vs. JP Harlow

* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue

* Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood