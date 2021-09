Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced om Monday that the following bouts are set for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

* Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight

* Bear Country vs. Jameson Ryan and Brick Aldridge.

* Dark Order’s 10 vs. Brandon Gore