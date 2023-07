AEW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TBS:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale

* Lance Archer vs. Trent Beretta

* Naturally Limitless vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from the Dark Order

* We’ll hear from Toni Storm