wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
* FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona
* Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay
#TheFirm's @OfficialEgo challenges #PrivateParty's @IsiahKassidy this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage! If Isiah wins, Private Party is free from The Firm. If Ethan Page wins, the Firm also owns @MattHardyBrand's contract too.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6YL1M0vLej
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022
.@ShawnSpears has RETURNED, and it looks like #ThePinnacle is BACK!#FTR @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now!O pic.twitter.com/c3NFxCgApF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022