Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

* FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona

* Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay