Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
* FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona
* Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay

