Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
The TNT Championship will be on the line on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Matt Taven
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. 2point0
* Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne
