wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 10-28-22 Image Credit: AEW

The TNT Championship will be on the line on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Matt Taven
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. 2point0
* Tay Melo vs. Madison Rayne

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading