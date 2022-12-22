Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale: Blackpool Combat Club, Best Friends, Top Flight & AR Fox, Dark Order, SAP, LFI, Kip Sabian & Butcher & Blade

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. VertVixen

* Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz will speak

* We’ll hear from Wardlow