wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following for the show, which is listed on TNT’s schedule as Sunday morning at midnight ET:
* RUSH, Preston Vance, & Dralístico vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass
* Best Friends vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* Ethan Page & The Gunns vs. TBA
