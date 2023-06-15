wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced two matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, & Jeff Cobb vs. Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido
This Friday, 6/16#AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT
CHAOS@azucarRoc @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT vs
United Empire@WillOspreay @RealJeffCobb @kylefletcherpro
After Will Ospreay's dramatic return to AEW tonight on #AEWDynamite, his United Empire takes on CHAOS this Friday on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WJqmdtwXiL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 15, 2023
This Friday, 6/16#AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT@Takesoup vs @bandidowrestler
After Takeshita was involved in the wild finish on #AEWDynamite tonight, he'll step back into the ring to battle former ROH World Heavyweight Champion Bandido on @TNTdrama this Friday on Rampage! pic.twitter.com/h9Vag7nm9X
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 15, 2023