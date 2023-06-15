wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

June 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two matches for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, & Jeff Cobb vs. Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido

