Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage. The following lineup was revealed on Dynamite for Friday’s show, which airs on TBS:

* Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, & Stu Grayson

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee

* Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, & Paige VanZant speak

