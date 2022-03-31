wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
March 30, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s AEW Rampage. The following lineup was revealed on Dynamite for Friday’s show, which airs on TBS:
* Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue
* Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, & Stu Grayson
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee
* Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, & Paige VanZant speak
