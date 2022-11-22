wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s Episode of NJPW Strong

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:

* Aussie Open vs. Jakob Austin Young & Gregory Sharpe
* Juice Robinson vs. Jake Something
* Fred Rosser vs. Jay White

