wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s Episode of NJPW Strong
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:
* Aussie Open vs. Jakob Austin Young & Gregory Sharpe
* Juice Robinson vs. Jake Something
* Fred Rosser vs. Jay White
⚡️Saturday 8/7c #njpwSTRONG continues the Showdown series!
In action:
⚡️ @SuperJAYcup #GregorySharpe🆚Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro @DUNKZILLADavis
⚡️ @JakeSomething_ 🆚 #JuiceRobinson
⚡️ @realfredrosser 🆚 @JayWhiteNZ
Tune in on @FiteTV and @njpwworld!#njShowdown pic.twitter.com/T1KxdCu0Pv
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) November 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Nick Aldis Is ‘Past His Prime,’ Says Bringing NWA Back Was An ‘Impossible’ Task
- Maryse Enjoys Cabo in a Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- More Backstage Details on Return of The Elite at AEW Full Gear, Usage of Kansas Song
- Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear