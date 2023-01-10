wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following matches on Monday for the episode, which airs Saturday night on NJPW World:
* Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera
* Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight
* Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito
