Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

May 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced three matches, including a STRONG Openweight Championship match, for this week’s NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which takes place on Friday and airs on NJPW Strong:

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Chris Dickinson
* El Phantasmo vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Clark Connors vs. AJZ

