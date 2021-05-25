wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
May 25, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW has announced three matches, including a STRONG Openweight Championship match, for this week’s NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which takes place on Friday and airs on NJPW Strong:
* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Chris Dickinson
* El Phantasmo vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Clark Connors vs. AJZ
Friday night, the STRONG Openweight Championship is defended for the first time ever!@FilthyTomLawlor@DirtyDickinson
Just who is the STRONGest in the game?
FRIDAY 10/9c on @njpwworld!#njcollision pic.twitter.com/eWqlbYoWzy
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 25, 2021
