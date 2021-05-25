Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced three matches, including a STRONG Openweight Championship match, for this week’s NJPW Strong. The company announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which takes place on Friday and airs on NJPW Strong:

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Chris Dickinson

* El Phantasmo vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Clark Connors vs. AJZ