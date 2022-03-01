wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
A three-match lineup is official for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the following card for Saturday’s show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:
* FinJuice vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
* Christopher Daniels vs. Karl Fredericks
* TJP vs. Brogan Finlay
You can read the full preview below:
NJPW STRONG Preview: RIVALS Series Starts 【NJoA】
New series starts from Hollywood
NJPW STRONG this week will see action from the Vermont Hollywood as RIVALS kicks off!
Main event: FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
A deeply personal tag team main event this week will see FinJuice face JONAH and Bad Dude Tito in tag action. This issue started the last time STRONG hit the Vermont Hollywood, and Tito’s NJPW debut opposite Robinson in singles action. After juice picked up the win, he would call out the Top Dog, only for Tito to hook his heel and allow for a post match beatdown. Finlay would make the save, leading to a tag team bout in Seattle at New Beginning USA.
JONAH and Tito were dominant through the match, but a spear from Robinson to JONAH would see a rollup win against the run of the match. JONAH and Tito were quick to demand a rematch, and now that bout is set. Will FinJuice stay a step ahead, or do JONAH and Tito have sinister designs in mind?
2nd Match: Christopher Daniels vs Karl Fredericks
After Christopher Daniels made his NJPW return when Nemesis hit the Vermont Hollywood against Switchblade Jay White, the Fallen Angel is in singles action once again this week as he takes on Alpha Wolf Karl Fredericks. Fresh off a win just this week on STRONG against ETHAN HD, Fredericks wants to make it two in a row, and build a championship case on STRONG with big events coming up in the spring. Should he polish off a legitimate living legend in Daniels, he would certainly leapfrog himself near the front of the line.
1st Match: TJP vs Brogan Finlay
Action on the RIVALS tour will start with Brogan Finlay testing himself against TJP. Young in both his career, and life in general, the teenage youngest Finlay is nonetheless eager to make his mark on the world. But can the Future Bruiser even survive against the experience and sadistic nature of the Public Enemy TJP?
