Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong: Road to Ignition Gets Underway

NJPW has announced three matches for this week’s NJPW Strong, which sees the start of the Road to Ignition. You can see the full lineup for the show below. The show takes place on Friday, June 4 and airs on NJPW World:

* Satoshi Kojima & Karl Fredericks vs. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight

* Adrian Quest vs. Barrett Brown

* TJP vs. Kevin Knight