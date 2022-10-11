Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announcd the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the following card for the show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Chris Dickinson

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Team Filthy

Doc Gallows vs. Che Cabrera