Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW has announcd the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW announced the following card for the show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Chris Dickinson
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Team Filthy
Doc Gallows vs. Che Cabrera

