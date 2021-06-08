Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong: Rocky Romero Teams With Lio Rush

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. You can see the full lineup for the show below. The show takes place on Friday, June 11 and airs on NJPW World:

* Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater vs Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

* Rocky Romero & Lio Rush vs. Clark Connors & The DKC

* Alex Coughlin vs. Hikuleo