wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong: Rocky Romero Teams With Lio Rush
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. You can see the full lineup for the show below. The show takes place on Friday, June 11 and airs on NJPW World:
* Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater vs Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
* Rocky Romero & Lio Rush vs. Clark Connors & The DKC
* Alex Coughlin vs. Hikuleo
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Who Could Be Paired Up With Eva Marie, Debut Date
- Chuck Palumbo Discusses Tension Between WCW Wrestlers and WWF Locker Room In 2001
- Aleister Black Tells Fans Not To Get Mad At WWE Creative, Says Bruce Prichard Protected Him
- Shawn Michaels On Whether He Considers Himself The GOAT, What He Enjoyed Most About His In-Ring Career