Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
April 27, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW has set three matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Friday on New Japan World:
* The DKC vs TJP
* Fred Rosser & Ren Narita vs Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight
* Clark Connors vs Karl Fredericks
This Friday night, the LA Dojo is showcased in an #njpwSTRONG special!
The future of professional wrestling is bright, competitive and STRONG with the hottest young prospects in the world getting the spotlight!https://t.co/vrJhcnzDze#LADojo pic.twitter.com/PCApgEYZ9W
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 27, 2021
