Matches Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

April 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW has set three matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following bouts for this week’s show, which airs Friday on New Japan World:

* The DKC vs TJP
* Fred Rosser & Ren Narita vs Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight
* Clark Connors vs Karl Fredericks

