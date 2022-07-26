wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
The World Women’s Championship will be on the line on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs on FITE TV on Tuesday and streams on YouTube on Friday:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Chelsea Green
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Commonwealth Connection vs. Dirty Sexy Boys
* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. KiLynn King
* Kaci Lennox vs. Kenzie Paige
