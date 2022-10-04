Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can check the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on FITE TV:

* Non-Title Match: Kamille vs. Jennacide

* Flip Gordon vs. Odinson

* EC3 vs. Traxxx

* The OGK & Rhett Titus vs. La Rebelión & Damian 666