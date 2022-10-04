wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr 10-4-22 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can check the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on FITE TV:

* Non-Title Match: Kamille vs. Jennacide
* Flip Gordon vs. Odinson
* EC3 vs. Traxxx
* The OGK & Rhett Titus vs. La Rebelión & Damian 666

