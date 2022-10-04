wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
October 3, 2022
The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. You can check the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on FITE TV:
* Non-Title Match: Kamille vs. Jennacide
* Flip Gordon vs. Odinson
* EC3 vs. Traxxx
* The OGK & Rhett Titus vs. La Rebelión & Damian 666
🧨💥🔥 Who will earn a straight path to the top? We find out TOMORROW NIGHT on an explosive #NWAPowerrr.
Every victory counts as we are under 6 weeks away from #HardTimes3.📝
First on #FITE | 10.4 | 6:05pm ET | https://t.co/6gmOJMKHlC pic.twitter.com/GQ1hAOIzwN
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 4, 2022
