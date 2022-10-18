wrestling / News

Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr Image Credit: NWA

This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr will feature Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Taven and more. The NWA announced the following card for the show, which airs Tuesday on FITE TV:

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Taven
* EC3 vs. Mercurio
* Joe Alonzo vs. Kerry Morton
* Question Mark vs. Kratos
* Angelina Love vs. TBA

