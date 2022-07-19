Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

NWA has set the Race To The Chase Tournament finals and more for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced the following card for the show, which airs on FITE TV on Tuesday and then streams on YouTube on Friday afternoon:

* Race to the Chase Tournament Finals: Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers vs. Thom Latimer vs. Mike Knox

* The OGK vs. La Rebelion

* Magic Jake Dumas (with CJ) vs. Eric Jackson

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy